Giuliani Calls FBI Home Raid “Unjustified”

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, scans the room during a Michigan House Oversight Committee hearing on suspicion of voter fraud within the state at the House Office Building in Lansing, Mich. Federal agents raided Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, seizing computers and cellphones in a major escalation of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. (Mike Mulholland/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

The one-time lawyer for former President Trump claims the search warrant used to raid his home is illegal. That’s what Rudy Giuliani told Fox News last night. He confirmed agents seized up to eight electronic devices from his New York apartment and office.

This is part of a two-year investigation into whether Giuliani acted as an unregistered foreign agent while representing Ukrainian interests in the U.S. He denies any wrongdoing.