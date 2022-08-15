Giuliani Is Target Of Election Probe, His Lawyers Are Told

FILE - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference on June 7, 2022, in New York. Giuliani's lawyer says prosecutors in Atlanta have said Giuliani is a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FILE - Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference on June 7, 2022, in New York. Giuliani's lawyer says prosecutors in Atlanta have said Giuliani is a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(AP) — Prosecutors in Atlanta have told Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers that he is a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Giuliani’s lawyer said Monday the special prosecutor sent notification that the former New York mayor, later a lawyer for Trump, is a target of the investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. It’s the latest step as that probe edges closer to the former president.

Willis has said she is considering calling Trump himself to testify before the special grand jury. This is all separate from the federal investigation of Trump and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.