Giuliani Says He ‘satisfied’ Obligation With Ga. Grand Jury

Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Giuliani is scheduled to testify before a special grand jury that is investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(AP) — Rudy Giuliani says he has “satisfied his obligation” after facing hours of questioning Wednesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta. His appearance was part an investigation into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Giuliani said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ended his appearance by saying he had “satisfied his obligation under the subpoena.”

Giuliani didn’t provide any additional details about his appearance or testimony, including the type of questions he was asked. He spoke to the AP upon his return to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.