FILE - U.S. $100 bills are seen on July 14, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa. Giving Tuesday raised $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, as the event that started as a hashtag in 2012 celebrated its 10th anniversary and its status as a staple of fundraising for nonprofits. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

(AP) — Some $3.1 billion was donated to charitable causes in the U.S. in the 24 hours that are called Giving Tuesday. The movement to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving started as a hashtag in 2012 and 10 years later has become a staple of fundraising for nonprofits. Asha Curran is the CEO of the organization GivingTuesday, which grew out of the hashtag. She said despite a difficult economic year, people we as generous as they had the capacity to be.