Global Cyber Outage Has Roots In Texas

A massive IT outage caused by a Texas-based cybersecurity company is taking a toll on computer systems worldwide. Austin-headquartered CrowdStrike says the issue was triggered by a bad line of code in a software update. The company says a fix was generated Friday to address the problem. CEO George Kurtz says it was not a security incident or a cyberattack.

The faulty update caused Microsoft Windows to crash and display what is known as the “Blue Screen of Death.” Houston’s Harris Health Quenin Mease Health Center says it has cancelled all elective procedures and outpatient care.

Flights in and out of Dallas and Houston were cancelled or delayed and travelers should check in advance about the status of their travel itineraries.