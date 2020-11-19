Global Markets Drop On Concern About Rising Infection Rates

A currency trader passes by screens showing foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Thursday as anxiety about the economic fallout from rising coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe clashed with optimism about a possible vaccine. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP) — Global stock markets are mostly lower amid anxiety over the economic fallout from surging coronavirus cases. Indexes in London, Tokyo and Frankfurt declined on Thursday while Shanghai advanced. On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and Dow are down. Markets have edged back from record highs in recent days as investors become more cautious about the business impact of a continued rise in infections. Losses mounted after New York City said it would close its public schools to in-person learning.