Global Stocks Edge Lower After Dow Crests 30,000

People stand by an electronic stock board of a securities firm showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Asian shares rose Wednesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time despite an ongoing pandemic, as progress in development of coronavirus vaccines kept investors in a buying mood. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

(AP) — Global shares have mostly edged down after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time. Investors seem to be catching their breath after pushing stocks higher in recent days on hopes that coronavirus vaccines will gradually loosen the pandemic’s stranglehold on the economy. US futures are down slightly on Wednesday, with the future for the Down slipping 0.3%. Asian markets were mixed on the close and European indexes lost early gains. Traders were also encouraged by the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden and that Biden had selected Janet Yellen, a widely respected former Fed chair, as treasury secretary.