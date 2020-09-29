Global Stocks Mostly Edge Down Ahead Of US Debate

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street recovered some of this month's losses as investors looked ahead to a debate between President Donald Trump and his challenger in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street recovered some of this month's losses as investors looked ahead to a debate between President Donald Trump and his challenger in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Stock markets are mostly down slightly ahead of the US presidential election debate. European shares and Wall Street futures are down slightly. Earlier, indexes in Shanghai and Tokyo closed higher. The first televised debate between US President Donald Trump and his challenger in November, Joe Biden, will be in focus. It comes amid rising coronavirus deaths and trade tensions with China. Markets are watching for the November election’s impact on tax policy and how long it might take to determine the winner.