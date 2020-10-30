Global Travel And Tourism Projected To Shed 174 Million Jobs

(AP) – A leading industry group says the global travel and tourism industry is on course to lose 174 million jobs this year if restrictions to curb the coronavirus remain in place.

The projection from the World Travel & Tourism Council on Friday was lower than previously expected largely because of a rebound in countries such as China.

In June, the group warned that there could be 197 million job losses worldwide in a sector that many countries are hugely reliant on economically. The industry group is urging more testing at airports to replace quarantine requirements that discourage travel.