GM, Samsung Plan New EV Battery Cell Factory In US

FILE - People walk by Samsung SDI Co.' booth during the InterBattery 2021, the country's leading battery exhibition, at COEX in Seoul, South Korea, on June 9, 2021. General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI plan to invest more than $3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

(AP) — General Motors and South Korea’s Samsung SDI say they plan to invest more than $3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States. The companies said they were not going to announce the location of the new factory at this time. It is targeted to begin operations in 2026. The companies plan to jointly operate the factory, which is expected to make nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells. The companies said in a release that the factory will have more than 30 GWh of capacity and will increase GM’s total U.S. battery cell capacity to about 160 GWh when it is at full production.