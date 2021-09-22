NATIONAL

GM To Offer 911 Service Through Amazon Alexa

FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. Shares in electric- and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola plunged on Monday Sept. 21, 2020, after the company's founder Trevor Milton resigned amid allegations of fraud - just two weeks after signing a $2 billion partnership with General Motors. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

General Motors is joining forces with Amazon to help customers feel safe even when outside of their car.  GM announced it plans to take its 9-1-1 emergency services for cars and expand it into customers’ homes through a partnership with Amazon.  The Detroit automaker says it will launch a new OnStar Guardian for Amazon Alexa, which would allow subscribers to connect with an OnStar emergency advisor by saying, “Alexa, call for help.”  From there, OnStar advisors would call the police or EMTs if needed.  According to GM, pricing for the new feature will be announced at a later date.  The automaker noted the new Alexa feature will launch for select OnStar customers in October, followed by a broader release next year.

