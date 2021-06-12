Go Green Or Go Bipartisan? Biden’s Big Infrastructure Choice

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington after the fourth day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden’s hope of pouring billions of dollars into green infrastructure investments is running into the political obstacle of winning over Republican votes. Biden wants his infrastructure package to include ways to fight climate change. “From my perspective, no climate, no deal,” said Markey. “I won’t just vote against an infrastructure package without climate action, I’ll fight against it.″ (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)