‘God opened the door’: Mystery Surrounds US Asylum Picks

Lizeth Morales, left, of Honduras, and her son, Alex Cortillo, right, get a hug from Erika Valladares Ponce, center, as they wait to cross into the United States to begin the asylum process Monday, July 5, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. Dozens of people are allowed into the U.S. twice a day at a San Diego border crossing, part of a system that the Biden administration cobbled together to start opening back up the asylum system in the U.S. Immigration advocates have been tasked with choosing which migrants can apply for a limited number of slots to claim humanitarian protection. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

(AP) — Small numbers of migrants are allowed into the U.S. every day under an opaque system that the Biden administration cobbled together to start opening up the asylum system.

Immigration advocates have been tasked with choosing which migrants get a limited number of slots to come to the U.S. to claim asylum. But there’s no published list of advocacy groups deciding who’s vulnerable enough to claim asylum and no explanation of how they choose people, with migrants often learning by word of mouth.

President Joe Biden has kept in place a Trump administration order that essentially banned asylum at the border during the coronavirus pandemic but is now quietly allowing more people to avoid the ban.