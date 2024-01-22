Godinez Defense Rests, Closing Arguments Set For Tuesday

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

With no testimony to present to the jury, the defense in the capital murder case of Victor Godinez rested its case Monday morning.

According to the McAllen Monitor reporter in the courtroom, the attorneys for Godinez asked in open court Monday morning if he would testify in his defense, and he replied ‘no.’ Godinez also reportedly declined to have at least 5 witnesses testify in his defense. After both the defense and prosecution confirmed they’d rested their cases, 389th District Court Judge Letty Lopez dismissed the jury for the day to focus on preparing the official charging documents.

The trial will resume Tuesday with the prosecution and the defense delivering their closing arguments.

Godinez is on trial for the shooting of DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez in Edinburg the night of April 6th 2019. Godinez could be sentenced to death if convicted.