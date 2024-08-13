Gold Star Mother Dolia Gonzalez Dies At 94

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Dolia Gonzalez, the Edinburg woman who raised a Medal of Honor recipient, has died. The city of Edinburg and American Legion Post 408, which is named for her son Freddy Gonzalez, announced her death this morning. Dolia Gonzalez was 94.

Her son Freddy Gonzalez was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Vietnam War in January 1968. Gonzalez was a Marine Corps sergeant when he led a platoon that checked the advance of a North Vietnamese force. He was seriously wounded in heavy combat but continued to fight to successfully halt the enemy advance before being killed in a rocket attack. He was 21.

Dolia Gonzalez was presented her son’s Medal of Honor in a White House ceremony in 1969.

Funeral arrangements for Dolia Gonzalez are pending.