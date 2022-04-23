NATIONAL

‘Golden Girls’ Shows Little Age At Inaugural Fan Convention

Danny CastillonBy 1 view
0
Drag queen performers dressed as characters from "The Golden Girls" pose for a photo at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Friday, April 22, 2022. Golden-Con, which lasts thru Sunday, is giving those who adored the NBC sitcom a chance to mingle, see panels and buy merchandise. The show, which ran from 1985-1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White—who died at age 99 in December. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)

(AP) — TV shows about sci-fi or comic book fare usually inspire fan conventions — not a sitcom about four women of a certain age living together in Florida. But more than 2,000 “The Golden Girls” fans are converging this weekend for Golden-Con in Chicago. The three-day event, which started Friday, giving people a chance to mingle, watch panels and buy merch revolving around the NBC sitcom. The show, which ran from 1985-1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White — who died at age 99 in December. It was revered for showing their characters deal with issues later in life like ageism, sex and LGBTQ rights.

 

Silver Alert Active For Missing Mission Man

Previous article

Ukraine: Russians Try To Storm Mariupol Plant, Strike Odesa

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL