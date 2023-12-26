Gonzalez Asks VA To Build Hospital In South Texas

South Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is asking the V-A to build a hospital for veterans in the Rio Grande Valley.

Gonzalez sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs last week saying the agency needs to step up to supply needed services to area veterans. Gonzalez says the Valley’s growing population and forecasted shortage of nurses and doctors will make it hard for community providers to meet the needs of veterans.

The South Texas Democrat says those veterans need equitable access to medical care and shouldn’t have to travel to San Antonio to get it.