Gonzalez, Cuellar Oppose Biden Administration Halt To Federal Energy Leases

Two Rio Grande Valley congressmen are pushing back against President Biden over his executive orders aimed at reversing climate change.

Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar, along with two other Texas Democratic members of the House, have written to the Biden administration urging that it rescind the order halting new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters. The letter suggests the order wasn’t carefully thought out, stating the move will decrease jobs and increase budget shortfalls.

The congressmembers say now is not the time to jeopardize jobs, nor the tax and royalty revenues the federal leases generate for local and state budgets already impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden maintains moving to a greener economy will actually create millions of new jobs.