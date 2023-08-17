Gonzalez Named Lone Finalist To Lead La Joya ISD

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The La Joya school district has a new fulltime superintendent. School board members have agreed to name interim Superintendent Beto Gonzalez the lone finalist for the post.

Gonzalez has been leading the district since April following the resignation of Gisela Saenz. However, Gonzalez’s appointment comes less than two weeks before the Texas Education Agency could initiate a partial takeover of the school district.

The TEA has recommended intervening in the district after the agency conducted a year-long investigation into past corruption and conflicts of interest. The La Joya Board of Trustees is on record opposing any TEA intervention.