Gonzalez Once Again To Serve As Interim Harlingen City Manager

Harlingen Assistant City Manager Gabe Gonzalez has found himself in a familiar position. Gonzalez has been named interim city manager, following the firing of Dan Serna during a heated city commission meeting two weeks ago. Serna, who’d been city manager for six years, became a victim of the Harlingen commission’s new political majority.

Gonzalez was appointed his interim successor during a special commission meeting Monday. This is the third time Gonzalez has served in an interim capacity during his 21 years as part of the city’s administration.