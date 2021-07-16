Gonzalez Reintroduces Bill To Restore Citizenship For Deported Veterans

A South Texas congressman is again trying to get support for a bill that would allow honorably discharged veterans to return to the U.S. after being deported. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez submitted the Repatriate Our Veterans Act in the House of Representatives yesterday. This will be the third time the McAllen Democrat has tried to get the bill passed. He says thousands of veterans have been deported after getting into trouble following their service, and they often aren’t asked if they’ve served before being forced to leave the U.S. He thinks many of the problems those veterans face were caused by PTSD linked to their time in the military.