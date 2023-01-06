Gonzalez Still Hopeful Biden Will Visit RGV

A Democratic congressman says he’s optimistic President Biden will one day visit the Rio Grande Valley to see how illegal immigration is affecting the area.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says he plans to continue working with the Biden Administration to schedule a visit to the area. Biden plans to visit the El Paso area this weekend before heading to a summit in Mexico City.

Gonzalez says administration officials have assured him that Biden will visit the Brownsville-McAllen area sometime in the future.