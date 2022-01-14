Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration Of Child Tax Credits Hits Home

Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Charleston, W.Va. For the first time in half a year, families on Jan. 14, are going without a monthly deposit from the federal child tax credit. Woody, a single mother, relied on the check to help raise her young son. (AP Photo/John Raby)

Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Charleston, W.Va. For the first time in half a year, families on Jan. 14, are going without a monthly deposit from the federal child tax credit. Woody, a single mother, relied on the check to help raise her young son. (AP Photo/John Raby)

(AP) — For the first time in half a year, families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit. The program was intended to be part of President Joe Biden’s legacy but has instead become a flash point over who is worthy of government support.

The monthly tax credits started arriving thanks to Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, and the president had proposed extending them for another full year as part of a separate measure focused on economic and social programs. But that bill is stalled in the Senate. More than 36 million families received the payments in December.