Google To Delete Inactive Accounts December 1

Google is about to pull the plug on inactive accounts. Beginning December 1st, Google will delete unattended accounts of all photos, calendar entries, e-mails, contacts and Drive documents. The company says it’s in an effort to protect users from security threats.

According to Google’s data experts, accounts with old or reused passwords are ten times more likely to be compromised by hackers. To keep an account from being deleted, simply log into any of the following Google tools: Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos, or Google Play. Changing the account password and enabling two-factor verification is recommended.