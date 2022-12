File photo: A group of migrants, mostly from Cuba, line up to board a bus after crossing the border from Mexico and surrendering to authorities to apply for asylum on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

President Biden is back in Washington, DC after another trip to a border state. This time it was Arizona and he didn’t visit the border, which isn’t sitting well with Republicans.

Texas border Congressman Chip Roy feels the administration is propping up an immigration policy that’s endangering Americans. Before the trip, the President told reporters there were more important things than visiting the border.