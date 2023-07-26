NATIONAL

GOP Blasts Handling Of Children

The head of Health and Human Services is defending the agency’s handling of illegal immigrant children who have been caught crossing the border.

Secretary Xavier Becerra was grilled in a hearing Wednesday that looked at a surge of unaccompanied children. This is shaping up to be the third straight year where more than 120-thousand children have been placed with a sponsor.

Republicans on the committee blasted the secretary for ignoring reports that minors have been lost in the system, leading to abuse and forced labor.

