GOP Blocks Senate COVID Bill, Demands Votes On Immigration

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., talks with reporters after a policy luncheon, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — Republicans have blocked a Democratic attempt to begin Senate debate on a $10 billion COVID-19 compromise that is just a day old. The GOP wants to entangle the bipartisan pandemic package with an election-year showdown over immigration restrictions that poses a politically uncomfortable fight for Democrats. The COVID-19 bill would provide money for treatments, vaccines and testing. But a Democratic move to push the measure over a procedural hurdle failed 52-47, with all 50 Republicans voting no. As a price of their support, they want Democrats to give them a vote on an amendment that would keep Trump-era immigration restrictions from expiring next month.

 

