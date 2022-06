Members of both parties are bashing the other side for playing politics after a string of mass shootings.¬†Republican Congressman Pat Fallon of Texas says fewer guns isn’t the answer.

Behind the scenes, a bipartisan group of Senators is negotiating a possible compromise on gun control laws. It’s led by Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas, who says every side has their own sticking points. He explained they’re in no rush to meet “arbitrary” deadlines.