GOP Critical Of Biden’s Open-Border Policies As Midterm Elections Near

File photo: Migrants are released from United States Border Patrol custody at a humanitarian center, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Republicans are making border security a major part of their case against President Joe Biden ahead of this fall’s midterm elections.

Biden plans to end Title 42, a Trump-era public health policy that expedites the deportation of illegal immigrants at the border. The target date for ending the program is May 23rd, and federal immigration authorities are warning about an anticipated spike in illegal border crossings as a result.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit last week in an effort to keep the policy in place.