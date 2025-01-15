GOP Divide Deepens

The Republican leadership in Texas is furious that a House Speaker was elected by a bipartisan coalition. GOP Chairman Abraham George is vowing to wage war against members who sided with democrats to select a centrist candidate.

The election of State Representative Dustin Burrows is a blow to those who want to push the state further to the right. He beat a candidate that was supported by the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor and the State Attorney General. The big question going forward will be whether Burrows selects any democrats to lead House committees.