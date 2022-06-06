GOP Donors Sign Letter Calling For Gun Safety Measures

Several high-level G-O-P donors are calling for gun safety measures in response to the Uvalde school shooting.

The Texas Tribune reports more than 250 conservative gun owners, including multiple billionaires with a history of donating to Republican candidates, signed a letter backing red flag laws, expanding background checks, and raising the age to legally purchase a gun to 21.

The letter also expressed support for Texas Senator John Cornyn, who is leading the G-O-P in talks on bipartisan gun safety legislation.

Cornyn told Politico it would be “embarrassing” if Congress didn’t act in response to the shooting, but added that he would not approve measures that he believes “restrict the second amendment.”