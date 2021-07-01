GOP Embraces Trump During Visit To Texas, Border Wall

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to an unfinished section of border wall with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in Pharr, Texas, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — Republican lawmakers traveled to Texas to cheer former President Donald Trump as he paid a visit to the southern border and hammered the Biden administration for its immigration policies amid a decades-high spike in border crossings.

Trump was invited to South Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott, who has taken up Trump’s immigration mantle by vowing to continue building Trump’s border wall.

The visit underscores the extent to which Republicans, both nationally and in the states, continue to embrace Trump as their leader, despite his loss last November and his ongoing election falsehoods, which he continued to repeat on Wednesday.