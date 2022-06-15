GOP Gains House Seat In Texas With Special Election Win In South Texas District 34

Signs for Republican congressional candidate Mayra Flores decorate the lawn outside a polling location Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for the Special Election for Congressional District 34 in Harlingen, Texas. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

The Republican Party has flipped Brownsville-based Congressional District 34, at least until November. Mayra Flores held off Dan Sanchez to win in Tuesday’s special election for the traditionally Democratic district.

Flores ended the night with 51 percent of the vote while Sanchez took 43 percent. Two other candidates finished far behind – Democrat Rene Coronado with 4 percent and Republican Juana Cantu-Cabrera with 2 percent.

Flores won the seat despite losing in Hidalgo County where Sanchez took 52 percent of the vote, and only narrowly winning Cameron County. Flores, who already won the Republican nomination for District 34 in the March primary, will serve the remaining months in the term of Filemon Vela, who resigned to take a private sector job with a top law and lobbying firm.

Flores will face Congressman Vicente Gonzalez in the November midterm elections.

