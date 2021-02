There’s a new billboard in Texas calling on Senator Ted Cruz to resign. It says “You lied about the election.

The Capitol was attacked.” The Republican Accountability Project put it up, referring to the Capitol violence on January 6th. The group is the latest urging Cruz to give up his seat. But he has no plans to do that, saying he did nothing wrong.

The billboard is part of a campaign calling on 11 other congressional Republicans to step down.