Republicans on the debate stage in Milwaukee are hitting President Biden over the economy.

In a debate on the Fox News Channel, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to “reverse Bidenomics” if he’s elected president in 2024. He said Biden’s policies are taking a toll on the middle class. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said he’d rein in government spending.

Republican candidates are onstage hoping to overtake Donald Trump’s top polling position while the former president is skipping the event.