NATIONAL

GOP Hopeful Supreme Court Battle Will Help Shift Election

By 151 views
0
Sen. Tom Tillis, R-N.C. holds a sign as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at the Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

(AP) — Four years ago, the allure of conservative Supreme Court appointments helped persuade skeptical Republicans to support Donald Trump for president. Two years ago, a contentious clash over Trump’s choice of Brett Kavanaugh for the court was credited with bolstering GOP gains in the Senate in an otherwise bad midterm election. And now, just 44 days before Trump’s reelection will be decided, Republicans are again looking to a nomination fight to unite a deeply fractured party as it faces the very real possibility of losing the White House and control of the Senate this fall. GOP leaders are optimistic they can pull it off.

 

Tropical Storm Beta Churns Slowly Toward Texas, Louisiana

Previous article

Oops, Says Emmy: ‘This Is Us’ Actor Gets Award After Mix-Up

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL