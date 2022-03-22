GOP Indiana Governor Vetoes Transgender Girls Sports Ban

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. The Republican governor signaled support for contentious proposals moving through the Legislature that would ban transgender girls from participating in K-12 girls school sports and would place restrictions on teaching about racism and political topics. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)

(AP) — Indiana’s Republican governor has vetoed a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports. Opponents of the transgender sports bill argued it was a bigoted response to a problem that doesn’t exist. Gov. Eric Holcomb’s also signed a bill Monday eliminating the state’s permit requirement to carry handguns in public. Both measures faced opposition before being approved by the GOP-dominated legislature that embraced what have become a pair of conservative causes nationwide. Holcomb signaled support for the bill last month but said in his veto letter that the legislation “falls short” of providing a consistent statewide policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.”