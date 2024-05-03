GOP Leaders Praise UT President For Handling Of Campus Protests

File: A pro-Palestinian protester yells "Free Palestine" as she is handcuffed by University of Texas at Austin police on the campus Monday, April 29, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Some Texas Republicans are praising University of Texas President Jay Hartzell for his handling of pro-Palestinian protests on the campus. Hartzell called in state troopers last week to help the campus police deal with the protesters, resulting in dozens of arrests.

Hartzell said he didn’t want U-T Austin to become the next Columbia University, where protesters have now taken over the main administration building. Republican state Representatives Jeff Leach of Plano and Cody Harris of Palestine took to social media to praise Hartzell’s actions.