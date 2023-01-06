GOP Leaders Slam Border Plan

President Biden’s weekend visit to the Texas border is not sitting well with Governor Greg Abbott. The governor said it took only a year under the Biden Administration to have the most illegal border crossings ever, and the president’s proposals will not reduce that number.

Abbott wants an end to the catch-and-release border policy, which he says incentivizes illegal immigration. Instead, President Biden announced a humanitarian parole program that will allow 30-thousand individuals a month, from several Central and South American nations, to be paroled into the U.S. for a two-year period as long as they have a financial sponsor and pass other conditions.