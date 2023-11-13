GOP Looks To Oust DHS Sec

A group of Republicans including Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales are forcing a vote to impeach the head of Homeland Security.

Gonzales says the tipping point was the death of two Americans last week, killed by a migrant smuggler who was running from the cops. The privileged resolution accuses Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of “willful admittance of border crossers.”

A spokesperson for DHS responded for the call for impeachment, saying the House Majority is merely “trying to score points with baseless attacks,” while Secretary Mayorkas has been doing his job.