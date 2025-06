The Texas Legislative Session has come to an end. Lawmakers wrapped up work early yesterday at the Capitol. Lawmakers passed a total of one-thousand-189 bills.

While the school voucher plan was the Republican’s biggest success this session, they were also able to secure a ban on products containing THC. They also approved a bill to place the Ten Commandments in every Texas classroom. The next time that lawmakers will be back in Austin will be January of 2027.