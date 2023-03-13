GOP Presidential Hopefuls Point Fingers Over Bank Failures

Republican presidential candidates are taking aim at the White House over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Former President Trump lashed out at President Biden for the bank’s failure.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said there will be a “Great Depression far bigger and more powerful than that of 1929.” Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley tweeted Biden “is pretending this isn’t a bailout” when it actually is.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who’s widely expected to jump in the race, suggested the banks were so concerned about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that they lost focus on their core mission.