GOP Presses Healthcare In Spending Legislation

The US House and Senate have each approved their version of a must-pass defense spending bill.

The Senate one does not include an amendment passed by Congress that would ban troops from getting reimbursed for travel costs related to abortion access, but Texas Senator John Cornyn would like to see the amendment on abortion access be part of the final bill.

There will also be a debate over funding going toward sex change operations on military members. All troops would get a five-percent raise in both versions.