(Austin, TX) — Texas lawmakers are looking to limit transgender bathroom access in schools and government buildings.

The author, State Senator Mayes Middleton, says it’s “common sense.” His so-called Women’s Privacy Act would set rules based on an individual’s biological sex, defined by “sex organs, chromosomes and birth certificate.” There would be a five-thousand dollar fine for a first violation.

The legislation would also allow residents to file both lawsuits and complaints with the attorney general’s office.

