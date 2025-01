President-elect Trump wants Congress to take up “One big, beautiful bill” that contains all of his priorities, but Republicans are split. Some, like Texas’s Tony Gonzales, think that’s the best path forward. He says that a piecemeal approach would lead to delays.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune wants one bill that looks at immigration and energy to be taken up first. Then, a second one that looks at tax cuts would be taken up later in the year.