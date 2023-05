Texas is poised to make major changes to the state’s public school libraries. The plan is to set a new rating system, and books with sexually explicit material would be banned. Opponents of the plan say the standards are too vague.

Books that have same-sex characters could be flagged alongside stories that cover gender identity. But backers say this is not a ban. It’s making sure that books are age appropriate. The bill is on the governor’s desk, awaiting his signature.