GOP Pushes US Schools To Post All Class Materials Online

FILE - Indiana State Teachers Association president Keith Gambill, at podium, is joined a coalition of civil rights, faith and public education groups during a news conference at the Indiana Statehouse, on Jan. 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. Republican state lawmakers across the U.S. are trying to require schools to post all course materials online so parents can review them. It's part of a broader national push by the GOP for a sweeping parents bill of rights ahead of the midterm congressional elections. (Casey Smith/Report for America via AP, File)

(AP) — Republican state lawmakers across the U.S. are trying to require schools to post all course materials online so parents can review them. It’s part of a broader national push by the GOP for a sweeping parents bill of rights ahead of the midterm congressional elections. At least one proposal would give parents with no expertise power over curriculum choices.

Parents could also file complaints over certain lessons and in some cases sue school districts.

Teachers say parents already have wide access to what their children learn. They worry that the mandates would create an unnecessary burden and potentially threaten their professional independence — all while dragging them into a culture war.