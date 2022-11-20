GOP Sees Slight Latino Vote Gains, Painful Candidate Losses

FILE - Anna Paulina Luna, Republican candidate for Florida Congressional District 13, speaks during a Get Out To Vote rally Oct. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Republicans increased their Latino representation in the House by adding Anna Paulina Luna, who has Mexican ancestry and won a newly redrawn district. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

FILE - Anna Paulina Luna, Republican candidate for Florida Congressional District 13, speaks during a Get Out To Vote rally Oct. 18, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Republicans increased their Latino representation in the House by adding Anna Paulina Luna, who has Mexican ancestry and won a newly redrawn district. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

(AP) — Republicans had placed their midterm hopes on a roster of Latina candidates to make gains with Latino voters, but the verdict was mixed. While Republican House candidates made modest inroads among Latino voters in 2022 compared with 2018, several GOP Latina candidates in high-profile races lost. Overall, the House will see a net gain of at least eight Latino members, with seven of them being Democrats. That will bring the total Latino representation in Congress to 11%, lower than the 19% in the total U.S. population.