NATIONAL

GOP Seizes On Voter Hesitancy To Attack EVs As Costly To US

jsalinasBy 133 views
0

(AP) — Many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles.

On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’ push for battery-powered transportation will leave Americans broke, stranded on the road and even in the dark. Many of the attack lines are not true.

The auto industry itself has largely embraced a shift to EVs, for instance. But political analysts say the GOP messaging exploits voter hesitancy on EVs that may have put Democrats on the defensive.

 

Trump Asks Justices To Keep Tax Returns From House Committee

Previous article

States Struggle With Pushback After Wave Of Policing Reforms

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL