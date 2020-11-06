NATIONALTRENDING

GOP Senator: No Evidence To Support Trump Vote-Fraud Claims

(AP) – A key Republican senator says he sees no evidence to support President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election.

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is calling the president’s words “very disturbing.” Toomey’s state is a key battleground in the election and Democrat Joe Biden edged ahead of Trump Friday morning.

Trump has complained for weeks about mail-in ballots. He escalated his unsupported allegation of fraud on Thursday, saying at the White House that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt. State and federal officials have not reported any instances of widespread voter fraud.

